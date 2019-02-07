Elliniko Apostagma: Tasting for Greek spirits and liquors

The visitors will have the opportunity to sample some of the best Greek alcoholic drinks

The tasting event “Elliniko Apostagma” featuring Greek liquors and spirits, organized by the company Vinetum, will be held on Sunday, February 10 at the cafe-restaurant Aigli, next to the Zappeion Mansion.

According to an announcement, the event is only open to Greek brands and distillers. The visitors will have the opportunity to sample some of the best Greek alcoholic drinks, including some of the rarer brands of tsipouro made by small producers, premium double and triple distillation ouzos, liquors made with herbs and other aromatic substances from the Greek countryside along with even rarer aged tsipouro.

Entrance to the event costs 10 euros for the general public but is free for industry professionals and oenology students.

Source: tornosnews