Employees and citizens rescued from tax department flames

Firefighters have successfully managed to free citizens and employees trapped in a tax department building in the district of Exarchia in dowtown Athens, after a fire broke out shortly before 11.30 am.

The fire broke out in a building on 14 Koletti Street in Exarchia, where the 4th Tax Department is housed. The blaze reportedly started from the basement of the building. Four fire-engines and 12 firefighters arrived on the scene immedialtely abd managed to contain the spread of the fire. Dense fumes had created a suffocating atmosphere on the first two floors of the building where citizens and employees were waiting. The fire was reportedly caused by a short circuit.