Enter the luxury bus worth over 1 million euros! (video)

Motorhomes aren’t often considered the most stylish of ways to travel.

But this may be changing, as one incredibly luxurious vehicle shows.

Behold, the 1.13 million-euro bus-sized Mercedes “Variomobil Signature 1200.”

It holds a Porsche – you know, for when you want to travel around with your family but also ditch them from time to time to go for a speedier spin.

That said, the motorhome has a 523 horsepower Mercedes engine itself. Essentially, it’s a cross between a penthouse and a sportscar. For the people who have everything.

A ramp lowers at the back of the mansion on wheels, from where your sportscar can reverse out.

But it’s inside the motorhome that will really take your breath away.

The interior is slick, stylish and elegant, and every aspect of the vehicle has been cleverly designed to make the most of the space.

With leather upholstery, plush sofas and wooden veneers, it looks more like a luxury yacht than a motorhome.

There’s a TV, induction hob, dining table that lowers to a coffee table, fridge, dishwasher, washing machine and dryer, full bathroom, underfloor heating, LED satellite TV, ambient lighting and Bose audio system.

It sleeps four to six people too, and you’d be forgiven for never wanting to leave.

source: independent.co.uk