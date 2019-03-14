Entry tickets to 24 archaeological sites to increase slightly

The cost of entry fees in 24 archaeological sites, museums and monuments in Greece will increase after the Central Archaeological Council (CAC) approved proposals put forward by a working team responsible for determining the new pricing system for sites across the country.

According to the proposals, the 2-1 euro ticket category will be replaced by the 3-2 euro class, while there will be an increase in fees in a total of 24 archaeological sites, museums and monuments and a reduction in five sites. The new costs will take effect from 2020 onwards.

The new proposals presented to the CAC took into account statistics and revenue from tickets, the state of the sites, their location, their popularity, the completion of NSRF projects and, in particular, their visitation rate.

More specifically, there will be increases in ticket prices in archaeological sites and museums, such as the National Archaeological Museum and the Archaeological Museum of Heraklion, where the full and the reduced ticket of 10 and 5 euros, respectively, will become 12 and 6 euros.

-In the Archaeological site of the Ancient Agora and Museum of the Attalos Lodge, as well as in the Archaeological Site of Sounio, the entry ticket will cost 10 euros from 8 euros (4 euros reduced) (5 euros reduced).

-The Archaeological Site of the Roman Agora and the Archaeological Site of Dodoni from 6 euros (3 euros reduced) to 8 euros (4 euros reduced).

-In the Archaeological Site of Hadrian’s Library, the Archaeological Museum of Ioannina, the Archaeological Site of Ancient Thera, the Diachronous Museum of Larissa and the White Tower from 4 euros (2 euros reduced) to 6 euros (3 reduced).