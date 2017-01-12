Erdogan honors Working Journalists’ Day!

The 10th of January was the Working Journalists’ Day and journalists in Turkey got a message they could not believe: the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was honoring the day too!

In his message he underlined the importance of a free media for a developed country and he urged the media to remain true to accurate and objective news reporting.

And all that while in the same time Turkey has been declared the worst jailer of journalists in the world for the second year in a row.

A total of 178 media outlets have been shut down since a failed coup attempt on July 15 and 780 professional IDs have been canceled with no explanation whatsoever.

It is worth mentioning that throughout the world the jailed journalists are approximately 348, when in Turkey alone the number is 144…