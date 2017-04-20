Erdogan to meet President Trump on NATO May Summit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan revealed he will be meeting the U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on May 16-17. This will be their first meeting since Trump took office in January and it will take place at the side of the NATO Summit.

Erdogan also denied the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights to challenge the results of the referendum that granted him questionable powers as President. Turkey’s main opposition stated that they will challenge the referendum and its result with every possible way available.