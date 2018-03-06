European Porn Film festival coming to Athens in May!

With all the hype over Sunday night’s Oscars still present, a different movie industry is preparing to hand out its prizes for best performances in May. And it will be taking place in Greece! The lovers of erotic movies in Greece are in for a special treat, as the owner of Sirina TV, producer, and director Dimitris Sirinakis will be reviving the Adult Movies “Oscars” night in Europe at the Tae Kwon Do stadium in Paleo Faliro on May 5!

The porn film festival had been held in Cannes until 2000 when it stopped. For the past 18 years, Las Vegas was the only city to be consistently hosting the Porn Film Festival called the AVN awards, which was a huge event each year, drawing the crop of the cream in the porn movie industry. Even some more mainstream Hollywood stars, like Gerard Butler did not miss an event, appearing on the red carport next to sexy porn actresses.

All the invitations have been sent out to the leading actresses, actors, directors, and producers in the industry. According to Espresso newspaper, among those who have been invited are “hot” Tori Black, Alexis Texas and Amirah Adara, Rocco Siffredi – known as “The Italian Stallion” in the industry- and Mario Salieri, one of the most successful producers and film directors in Italy. Invitations will also be sent to Greek stars of the company of Dimitris Sirinakis.

At the moment, the organisers of the festival are in search of the night’s main host/hostess for the “Sirina Festival”, as the event will officially be called.

The goal of the organisers is to put on a night similar to those in Cannes and Las Vegas and for the event to become a permanent fixture calendar.