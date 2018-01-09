Eurostat: Greece still have highest unemployment rate in EU

Unemployment between September 2016 and September 2017 in Greece recorded the highest decline in the EU, s it dropped from 23.2% to 20.5%, according to date released by Eurostat on Tuesday. Despite this, the jobless rate in Greece remains the highest in the EU standing at 20.5% in September, followed by a large margin by Spain with 16.7%. The Czech Republic (2.5%) and Germany (3.6%) have the lowest unemployment rate in the union.

The unemployment rate in November in the Eurozone amounted to 8.7% (compared with 8.8% in October), registering the lowest level since January 2009. In the EU, unemployment stood at 7.3% in November (against 7, 4% in October), recording the lowest level since October 2008. A year ago, in November 2016, unemployment in the Eurozone and EU-28 was 9.8% and 8.3%, respectively.

The total of unemployed persons in the EU were 18.116 million, while the Eurozone had 14.263 million. The number of unemployed in Greece stood at 981,000, with men 16.8% of men being without a job, compared to women (25.3%).