Ex-Disney star says porn pays better (photos)

Porn pays better than Disney, a former actress-turned-adult film star says.

Maitland Ward, who rose to fame on ABC/Disney Channel’s “Boy Meets World,” says she makes more money in the adult entertainment industry and has even been nominated for awards — take that, Academy!

The actress, 42, tells The Daily Beast she recently was nominated for two Adult Video News Awards, a ceremony akin to the Academy Awards but for porn, for best three-way sex scene and best supporting actress.

“When people say, ‘She had to turn to porn,’ I laugh, because this is a good thing and I’m making more now,” she says. “If you talked to my younger, more virginal soap-opera self, I never would have seen this coming out of me.”

Ward, who played Rachel McGuire, the bombshell redhead obsession of both Eric (Will Friedle) and Jack (Matthew Lawrence), says her career transition to porn happened by chance. After “Boy Meets World” ended in 2000, she booked a few bit parts in Hollywood before moving on to study theater and screenwriting in New York and Los Angeles.

more at nypost.com

