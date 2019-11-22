Extreme weather: Scenery of destruction in northern Greece (videos-photos)

By Sunday afternoon, the country is expected to be hit by a new wave of severe weather that has been given the name “Girionis”.

Its main features will be heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms and stormy south winds.

In particular, there will be clouds across the country, initially with rain or thunderstorms locally in the Ionian Sea and the mainland. In the evening the phenomena will intensify locally, according to the Athens National Observatory’s meteo weather service, with significant worsening late at night at the southwest with heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong winds and possibly hailstorms too.