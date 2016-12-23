FAZ: Lenience on Athens will bring a 4th program, according to Germany

The German Ministry of Finance argues that if the target for the primary surplus of Greece is set to 1,5% as IMF wants, then Greece will need a new funding program of approximately 100 billion Euros.

This will be a new burden for the lenders, and this can not be acceptable according to sources of the German Ministry.

Greece has agreed on a primary surplus of 3,5% for the next years.

According to the CDU spokesman Eckhardt Rehberg, Germany will not accept any hair cut of the Greek debt or any new program, adding that Tsipras must respect the agreements without exceptions.