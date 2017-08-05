Fires rage at the island of Kythera, Greece!

Two villages have already been evacuated!

On early Saturday afternoon, the fire that threatened the island of Kythera, where two settlements were evacuated, Mylopotamos and the Araies was reignited. Two aircraft and three helicopters returned hurriedly to the area, although earlier, when the fire was considered to be under control, they had left.

There are also 23 vehicles, 118 firefighters.

Due to this development and the very strong winds that flow in Kythera, the village Araies was evacuated in the afternoon, while after 16:30 the village of Mylopotamos was also evacuated.

The condition in the area is critical.

