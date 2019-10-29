Alexandra Papadopoulou to become the first woman ever to be appointed Greek Ambassador to the U.S

Alexandra Papadopoulou is an experienced diplomat and has served the corps for decades from many posts

The head of Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ diplomatic office, Alexandra Papadopoulou, will be the first female to be appointed as Greece’s Ambassador to the US, sources say.

Protothema.gr has information that the long-standing diplomat, with decades of experience in the diplomatic corps, is expected to return to active duty soon, taking the helm of the Greek embassy in Washington and becoming the first woman to be posted at the head of the Greek Embassy.

Mrs Papadopoulou, who had fallen out with former Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias while she was serving in the Greek Permanent Mission to Brussels, had expressed interest in the Washington post at the end of August, as the tenure of the current Greek Ambassador, Theocharis Lalakos was expiring.

The experienced diplomat is expected to assume her new post in early 2020.