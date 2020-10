Former Secretary of the Turkish MoD: “Greece occupies our islands, like Armenia occupies Nagorno-Karabakh”

“During the AKP government, 17 Aegean islands passed into Greece. There are Greek authorities on these islands. There is now a permanent Greek presence on our 17 islands and on a rocky islet on the border of Izmir, Aydin and Mugla” Yalim said, asking Interior Minister Suleiman Soilou to appoint a “commander” of the 17 islands that Greece has “occupied”.

Yalim was essentially the one who started writing articles about the alleged occupation of 152 islands, islets and islets in the Aegean Sea, which today seems to be fully adopted by the Turkish government, in the context of questioning the Greek sovereignty.