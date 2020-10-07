Former Secretary of the Turkish MoD: “Greece occupies our islands, like Armenia occupies Nagorno-Karabakh”

“Just as Armenia occupied Nagorno-Karabakh militarily, so did Greece occupy our 17 islands in the Aegean Sea,” former Secretary-General of the Turkish Ministry of Defense and retired officer Umit Yalim said provocatively during a speech at a conference in Constantinople.

Linking the fierce clashes between Azeris and Armenians with the Greek-Turkish crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean , the former Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense spoke again about 17 “Turkish” islands in the Aegean Sea that were “occupied” militarily by Greece after 2004.