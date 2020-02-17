ForwardKeys: Fewer Chinese tourists in Europe due to Coronavirus outbreak

According to ForwardKeys, one of the world’s leading travel analytics company, the travel setback caused by the Coronavirus outbreak has now spread beyond China, with other parts of the Asia Pacific region experiencing a 10.5% slowdown in outbound travel bookings for March and April, excluding trips to and from China and Hong Kong.

As of 9th February, the setback looks likely to be most marked in North-East Asia, where outbound bookings for March & April, are 17.1% behind where they were at the equivalent moment last year. Bookings from South Asia are 11.0% behind; from South East Asia are 8.1% behind and from Oceania 3.0% behind.

