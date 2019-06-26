Fraport: The new Mykonos airport

The combination of Cycladic architecture with the needs of a state of the art airport that will increase the level of services and streamline the flow of passenger traffic of an international airport is the goal of Fraport Greece for the new Mykonos terminal.

Fraport Greece will invest 25 million euros to build the new airport, based on the traditional architecture and character of the Cyclades islands, as the Athens News Agency reports.

Presenting its plans, Fraport Greece announced the new airport will serve two million passengers in 2026, from around 1.3 million currently, and noted that the new airport will be completed in 2021.

It will extend over an area of 12,000 square metres, from 10,000 square metres currently, with 16 check-in desks and seven boarding gates.