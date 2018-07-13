German WWII plane discovered almost intact off Greece’s Rhodes

The doors are locked and the windows are so small that it’s impossible to see what lies inside

An almost intact German transport plane used extensively during the Second World War by the occupying forces was discovered by scuba divers off the island of Rhodes.

The plane, a Junkers Ju 52, was examined by scuba diver Stuart Philpott who arrived at the Greek island earlier in the month.

According to Philpott, the plane remains in a very good condition, as only the engine and the cockpit window are missing, despite lying on the seabed for more than 70 years.

He also says that the doors are locked and the windows are so small that it’s impossible to see what lies inside.

The Junkers, nicknamed Tante Ju (“Aunt Ju”), flew with the Luftwaffe as a troop and cargo transport in the 30s and 40s and briefly as a medium bomber.

It could carry 18 fully equipped soldiers, or 12 stretchers when used as an air ambulance. The transported material was loaded and unloaded through side doors by means of a ramp.

Air dropped supplies were jettisoned through two double chutes; supply containers were dropped by parachute through the bomb-bay doors, and paratroopers jumped through the side doors.

Source: Tasos Kokkinidisgreekreporter