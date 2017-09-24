Get ready for the 2nd Odyssea International journey!

The 2nd Odyssea International journey with sailing boats is about to start from 7 to 13 October 2017, we freeze the time and we go back in the footsteps of ODYSSEA, reviving the Homeric journey with the aim of awakening and transferring the message: “There is Ithaca! There is hope!”

The 2nd International journey with sailing boats is the second major project of ODYSSEA CLUB Non-Governmental Organization, with cultural, multicultural, humanitarian and athletic orientation, with the main objective the Revival of the Homeric Journey and the experiences of Odysseus as expressed through the modern reality. The previous highly successful event was the “1st International Meeting at Sea, Bodies who revived the Homeric Travel”. The three-day trip of the “1st International Meeting at Sea” was at Patra – Kefalonia – Igoumenitsa – Bari – Igoumenitsa – Kefalonia – Ithaca – Patras, traced and presented the separate dimensions of the trip and at the same time brought 250 specialists and artists from all over the world to a multidimensional approach to Odysseus’ Homeric form and travel.

Inspired and soul of the ODYSSEA project is Magda Chormova, President of ODYSSEA CLUB, who said: “Homer’s Odyssey is a work that has been teaching and inspiring thousands of people on our planet over the centuries. Odysseus of Homer was and remains from my childhood my hero, the form that inspired me and always inspires me. In August 2005 I visualized the idea of Odyssea. In my decision to implement my vision I found companions and in 2006 we set up the Serenes Non-Governmental Organization with the main aim of reviving Ulysses’s journey with the participation of the world through many participatory actions and simultaneous adaptation to modern reality. Today we became becoming the Odyssea Club.

This year’s “2nd International journey with sailing boats” symbolically starts from the end of the real Odysseus’ trip, meanwhile from Corfu and Ithaca. The route starts from Corfu, continues in Paxos and ends at Ithaca and at each station will be revived an open-air ancient market in which various actions will take place. The event is under the auspices’ of the Local Government, the Hellenic Ministry of Mercantile Marine and Island Policy, the Hellenic Ministry of Tourism and Club for UNESCO Piraeus & Islands

With the Support: Acropolis Chef’s club of Attica, Chef’s Club of Corfu.

