Giannis Antetokounmpo: I hope I am fit to help national team in China

The “Greek Freak”, Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed hope that he would be fit and ready to help the Greek national team at the World Championships in China. Speaking to newspaper “Ethnikos Kyrix-National Herald” in New York, following the victorious match against Brooklyn Nets (113-94) in New York.

“I do not want to think about the MVP Award. But for the National team, I want to be there. I hope to be healthy at the end of the season and be able to represent Greece”, he said with a smile.

Commenting on the fan support he said: ”The love of the people is unbelievable. I want to thank all the people who came here today. They have supported me since the first day in the NBA. They support both the Bucks and my family. The feeling is unbelievable for me to come here to Barclay’s Center and see so many Greek flags and Greeks chanting for me. Every year there are more. I thank them”.