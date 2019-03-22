Giannis Antetokounmpo to get his own signature Nike shoes

Nike CEO stated the Greek Freak’s debut shoe will arrive during the 2019 NBA Playoffs

Talk of a signature shoe for NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been going on for quite some time now. And today, Nike exec Mark Parker shed some light on when it will hit stores.

During the Nike Inc. Q3 conference call, the company’s chairman, president and CEO stated Antetokounmpo’s debut shoe will arrive during the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

“Building on the energy of the NBA playoffs, Giannis will cap off his incredible season with the reveal of his first signature shoe,” Parker said on the call.

Antetokounmpo will join Nike’s exclusive team of NBA players with signature shoes, a roster that includes LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Paul George and retired NBA great Kobe Bryant.

Antetokounmpo is a bonafide superstar in the sport. The 6-foot-11 baller has led the Milwaukee Bucks to the top of the Eastern Conference standings and was the conference’s top vote getter for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. He’s averaging 27.5 points, 12.7 rebounds and 6 assists per game this season.

source: footwearnews.com