GNTO organizes two workshops to promote Greek tourism in Italy

Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) organizes two important events/workshops in Italy for the promotion of Greece as a tourist destination, according to ANA.

The first event will take place in Turin on December 11 entitled “Greece meets Turin” and refers to the presentation and promotion of Greece and of the Greek tourist professionals to approximately sixty tour operators, agents, journalists, and bloggers. Twenty professionals involved in tourism and tourist agents from Greece will be invited to take part in the workshops.

The second event will be organized in Milan on December 12 for the promotion of congress tourism. The aim of the event is the presentation of Greek entrepreneurs and hotels involved in the specific field through business meetings with nearly 40 special buyers.

Source: Tornos