Gold medal for Greek team in sailing world cup (photos)

The sailing crew of Takis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis have won the gold medal in the 470 class in the World Cup series in Santander, Spain. “We world hard to remain at there top and develop even more as athletes”, the gold medalists said after their victory. The two came in as favourites and followed a cautious race in the final medal race to clinch top spot.

The Austrian and Italian crews picked up silver and bronze, respectively. Meanwhile, Vasililiki Karachaliou grabbed second spot in the World Cup series earlier in the Laser Standard class.