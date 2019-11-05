Greece 2nd worst in car thefts, Eurostat data shows (infographic)

Luxembourg was the worst of all EU member states

Greece has the second worst record when it comes to car theft in the EU, according to Eurostat has released for the period between 2015-2017.

Surprisingly, Luxembourg was even worse, with 697,000 car thefts recorded yearly by the police during that period, a 29 percent reduction compared to the 983,000 vehicles stolen annually between 2008 and 2010.

On average over 2015 to 2017, Luxembourg had the highest number of police-recorded car thefts in the EU – 328 per 100,000 of its inhabitants. It was followed by Greece (269) and Italy (257). Denmark has the lowest level of car theft in the EU with just 4 vehicles stolen per 100,000 inhabitants during the above period.

Infographic: The Worst Countries In Europe For Car Theft | Statista

