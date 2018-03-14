Greece wins “top destination with best beaches” award at Moscow International Tourism Fair

Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura, head of the Greek mission, participated in the official opening ceremony of MITT and received the award from the organizers

Greece was selected as top destination with the best beaches in Europe by the Moscow International Tourism Fair (MITT) in Russia.

Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura, head of the Greek mission, participated in the official opening ceremony of MITT and received the award from the organizers.

Kountoura had successive meetings with representatives of Russia’s major travel agencies who briefed her on their programmes for 2018 and 2019.

In the context of the exhibition, Kountoura gave a press conference to Russian and international media on Greece’s national tourism and promotion strategy, which is focused on turning the country into a world-renowned tourist destination throughout the year. She referred to the high performance of Greek tourism, the steady rise in the arrivals of Russian tourists, the dynamic emergence of new Greek destinations and thematic tourism packages offered by Greece, as well as bilateral cooperation in the context of the 2017-2018 Greek-Russian Tourism Year.

Kountoura inaugurated the Greek National Tourism Organisation pavillion in the exhibition and talked with all co-exhibitors, representatives of regions and specific locations in Greece, participating institutions and tourism companies.

Source: thegreekobserver