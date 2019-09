The Greek national basketball team crashed out of the 2019 FIBA World Cup after it failed to cover the required 12-point needed despite defeating the Czech team (84-77).

In the fourth quarter, Greece had managed to cover the 12 points it needed but was unable to maintain the difference. A dubious offensive fouled called on Giannis Antetokounmpo, his fifth, was a serious blow to any slim chances the Greeks had.