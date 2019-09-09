Greece in shock after sudden death of popular singer Lavrentis Machairitsas

The sudden death of singer-songwriter Lavrentis Machairitsas at 63 came as a shock to his fans and the entertainment industry.

The beloved singer passed away after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. The songwriter had spent the last few days at his home in Pteleos Magnesia after his concert with Nikos Portokaloglou in Volos.

The singer was transported from his home in Volos to the hospital at 6:45 am but was pronounced dead. Despite repeated efforts doctors failed to resuscitate him.

Mahairitsas was born on November 5, 1956 in Nea Ionia of Volos and collaborated with many big names of Greek music.