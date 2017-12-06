Greece in top 14 luxury cruise destination in next year, US survey shows

Cruises in Greece are among the top 14 most sought after luxury trips for Americans over the next 12 months, according to a survey by the Travel Leaders Group for US travel agencies specialising in luxury tourism.

Cruises in the Mediterranean Sea are the third most popular luxury travel option, as shown by the data, with trips to Italy being the top choice, followed by river cruises in Europe. In addition, 92.6% of special travel agents reported that luxury travel booked for the next 12 months is more compared to last year (84% reported booking increases).

According to the survey of Americans’ luxury travel preferences over the next 12 months (including both bookings and destination searches), about 34% of travel agents at the Travel Leaders Group had chosen Italy as the top holiday destination. Cruises in Europe account for a 22% share of luxury travel preferences as recorded by tourist agencies, while the Mediterranean cruise accounted for 18%.

See full list of top destinations in the coming 12 months:

1. Italy

2. Cruise – Europe (river)

3. Cruise – Europe (Mediterranean)

4. United States

5. Ireland

6. Australia

7. Mexico

8. Cruise – Caribbean

9. France

10. Iceland

11. Jamaica

12. South Africa

13. England

14. Greece

15. New Zealand

16. Spain