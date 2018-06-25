Greece pushes for Albanian EU accession, France and Holland stall

Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy welcomed the Greek-FYROM name agreement during the EU Council of Foreign Ministers today in Luxembourg, according to diplomatic sources.

The same sources said Mrs. Mogherini intervened in the debate to personally thank Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias for his role in achieving a deal on the long-standing name dispute between the two countries. Mrs. Mogherini praised Mr Kotzias for his courage, determination and vision and stressed that the deal is important not only for the Balkan region but also for the wider region.

Moreover, the working breakfast of the 28 EU foreign ministers, which included the Albanian Minister, was held in a positive atmosphere, following the initiative of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.

According to diplomatic sources, the purpose of the meeting, which was attended by Albanian Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati, was to send a positive message to Albania and to recognise the country’s efforts to implement a series of reforms.

The meeting reached some positive assessment regarding Albania’s role in the Western Balkans region, with Mr Bushati highlighting the reasons for a clear European direction of his country.

Mrs Mogherini and most of the EU member states have supported the need to start accession negotiations with Albania, however, diplomatic sources reported that France and the Netherlands still have some objections.

The Council adopted a common set of governance rules for PESCO projects. It highlighted the significant progress in strengthening cooperation in the area of security and defence and provide further guidance on next steps.