Greece: Severe weather forecast – Civil protection warns citizens to avoid any unnecessary movement

The Greek Civil Protection made a new appeal to the citizens to avoid any unnecessary movement and not to cross streams or flooded roads, on foot or by car, on the occasion of the bad weather “Kirki” which is expected to Greece the next two days.

In its announcement, the Civil Protection notes that, the dangerous weather phenomena will occur from late tonight (27-10-20) until Wednesday (28-10-20) in many parts of the country, with the main characteristics being heavy rains and thunderstorms and in places they will be accompanied by hail and strong winds.

The announcement calls on the citizens to be especially careful and to faithfully follow the following basic instructions:



“Avoid any unnecessary movement during severe weather conditions and secure doors and windows tightly, always keeping in mind in case of a flood to move to the highest points of the house. Do not cross torrents, streams or flooded roads for any reason, on foot or by car, if you are in this position. For no reason at all”.

