Greece to host Champions League, Europa League draws in October

Greece will host the 2020 Champions League, Europa League draws, as well as the Ballon d’Or ceremony and other related side events, after a unanimous decision was reached by the UEFA Executive Committee.

The events will take place this October in Athens, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

also read

France vows to end violence in Dijon after fourth night of unrest

Turkey: 28,5% of Generation Z have abandoned Islam

UEFA decision to choose Greece is a vote of confidence in the country, as it is the first major event of UEFA after the restrictive measures taken to address the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to host the events in Greece is a major boost in the global promotion of the country as media outlets from across the world will focus on Athens during the period, while world class footballers, such Ronaldo and Messi and celebrities are expected to descend on the Greek capital during the events.

The telling point which reportedly sealed the deal was the telephone communication that the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had with the UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin.