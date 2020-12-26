Greece: Vaccination starts on Sunday – PM Mitsotakis & President Sakellaropoulou among the first to be vaccinated

Vaccination in Greece starts on Sunday with the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Sotiris Tsiodras.

The Ministry of Health has announced that the nurse Efstathia Kampisiouli will be the first to get the vaccine at 13:00′ and half an hour later (13:30′) the vaccine will be given to the guest at the Elderly Care Unit of Evangelismos, Michalis Giovanidis.

Initially, the plan “Hippocratis” will be implemented, which will see that the vaccine doses will safely arrive to distribution centers.

The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Nikos Hardalias was in Thessaloniki for the arrival of the vaccines and accompanied them to Athens.

A very large part of the state mechanism is ready in order to ensure their proper storage and distribution and to carry out vaccinations in all parts of the country.

In recent days, all stakeholders have been relocated to the Civil Protection building, so that there is better coordination of the unprecedented operation, which has been named “Freedom”.

