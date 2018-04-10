Greek actor, 83, looks like he is 40!

The significance of exercise for longevity and health cannot be overstated. An active life becomes increasingly as people age. Greek actor Kostas Kakavas, who was a heartthrob on the silver screen way back in the 50s and 60s seems to have taken this onboard, as the 83-year-old man continues to follow his exercise routine as he did back in his heyday. As he told magazine “Espresso”, he can lift 90kg freestyle while he jogs for over an hour each day. The actor has created his own personal gym in Filothei where he resides and had fitted it with a number of organs for his everyday training schedule. He looks in perfect shape, as apart from his daily exercise, he looks after his diet and never smoked or consumed alcohol.