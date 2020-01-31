Greek actor kisses female reporter on air (video)

Pavlos Evangelopoulos, a Greek actor now in his 50s who often played the heartthrob in many a movie in the 80s, kissed a female reporter on-air during an interview to show her how the professionals did it.

Nadia Rigatou from the show “In the Cuckoo’s Nest” met up with the actor, who is still going strong in TV series today, to talk about his past and his present projects.

After asking him a number of questions, the reporter was curious to know if the kisses actors performed in front of the camera were actually true or false. She was definitely not expecting was about to happen next.

“Come and kiss me,” Paul Evangelopoulos urged her. She was initially taken aback, but the actor pulled her towards him and they joined their lips. The hosts of the show were left speechless while Nadia fell back on the couch.