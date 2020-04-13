Greek American ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos has COVID-19

He revealed it nearly two weeks after his wife tested positive to the virus

“Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Stephanopoulos announced his diagnosis Monday on “GMA,” nearly two weeks after his wife, actress and bestselling author Ali Wentworth, confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19.

Stephanopoulos, who shares two daughters with Wentworth, has been his wife’s caregiver throughout her battle with COVID-19. Wentworth self-isolated in a room in the family’s New York home at the start of her symptoms in order to try to avoid spreading the virus.

