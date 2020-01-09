Greek and Turkish F-16 jets engage in dog fights over Aegean Sea

The Turkish Air Force violated Greek national airspace 11 times over the Aegean Sea on Thursday.

The violations occurred in the northeast, central and southeastern Aegean, and resulted in dog fights between Greek F-16s which scrambled to intercept the aggressor Turkish fighters.

The 11 Turkish aircraft (10 F-16s and one CN-235) also committed nine infringements of the Athens Air Traffic Regulations (FIR).

Four of the Turkish fighters were armed during the violations, while as the Hellenic National Defence General Staff said, the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement.