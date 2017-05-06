Greek Cup Final: Delayed due to clashes (videos-photos) (live updates)

After extensive clashes involving fans of PAOK Thessaloniki, AEK Athens and the police before the 2016-17 Greek Cup final at the National Stadium in Volos, central Greece, the scheduled start of the game (8.30 pm local time) has been pushed back by 30 minutes. Police and AEK fans clashed in the areas surrounding the stadium when officers used tear gas to disperse the fans. This led to fans lighting fires around the stadium creating a suffocating atmosphere of thick smoke in and around the ground. The PAOK fans then charges on to the pitch and started throwing petrol bombs while clashing with police forces. The hooligans of both sides then started clashing, hurling plastic chairs and other objects against each other. The more serious riots between the fans occurred at a bridge nearby the stadium where there was fighting in close combat. AEK and PAOK are facing each other in the Greek Cup Final for season 2016-17 with the winner taking home the trophy. AEK have won the Greek Cup 15 times in the club’s history, while PAOK have won it 4 times.