Greek F-16 fighter jets engage in dogfights with Turkish aircraft

Continuing its aggressive tactics against Greece, the Turkish Air Force violated Greek national airspace 16 times on Holy Thursday, while seven infringements of the FIR Athens air traffic rules were also recorded.

The violations occurred over the central, south and north east Aegean Sea, while Greek F-16 fighter jets engaged in dogfights with intruding Turkish F-16s, six of which were loaded.

A total of nine Turkish aircraft (six F-16s flying in three formations, two F-4s that were also flying in formation and a CN-235) committed seven air traffic rules violations of the Athens FIR. All Turkish aircraft were intercepted by the Hellenic Air Force according to international law.