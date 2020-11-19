Greek F-16s salute Kastellorizo garrison with high-speed low pass! (video)

A video from Kastellorizo has gone viral.

What is so special about it?

It is the video of a pair of Hellenic Air Force (HAF) F-16C Block 52+ performing a high-speed low pass over the Megisti islet of the Kastellorizo complex of islands as they salute the local Army garrison, less than 3 nautical miles from the Turkish shores.

You can also hear one of the soldiers saying: “What is he doing?!”

Turn up the volume!

