Greek FM Kotzias meets Turkish FM Cavusoglu

Dec, 06 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

A meeting hours Erdogan’s visit to Greece

Related

The Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias met with the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, on the sidelines of NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, on Wednesday.

The meeting of NATO on the level of Foreign Ministers is taking place at the NATO Headquarters, in Brussels, on 5-6 December 2017 and is chaired by the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg.

See the tweet of the Hellenic Foreign Ministry below:

Source: thegreekobserver.com

Tags With: