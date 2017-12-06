Greek FM Kotzias meets Turkish FM Cavusoglu

The Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias met with the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, on the sidelines of NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, on Wednesday.

The meeting of NATO on the level of Foreign Ministers is taking place at the NATO Headquarters, in Brussels, on 5-6 December 2017 and is chaired by the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg.

See the tweet of the Hellenic Foreign Ministry below:

#Brussels: FM @NikosKotzias meets w/ #Turkey FM @MevlutCavusoglu on the margins of #NATO’s #ForMin mtg / Συνάντηση ΥΠΕΞ Ν. Κοτζιά με YΠΕΞ Tουρκίας M. Çavuşoğlu στο περιθώριο της Συνόδου ΥΠΕΞ ΝΑΤΟ στις Βρυξέλλες pic.twitter.com/tvf0FNqh9P — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) December 6, 2017

Source: thegreekobserver.com