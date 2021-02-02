Greek footballer Giakoumakis is the top scorer in the world for January

Greek football player George Giakoumakis is continuing to breaking the records with his team VVV in the Netherlands, as the former AEK Athens striker was the top goal-scorer in the world for the month of January, according to the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS).

The 26-year-old player who joined the Dutch club last August reached 21 goals in the Dutch league after 20 games, 11 of which he scored last month.

