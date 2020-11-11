Greek Foreign Minister placed under Covid-19 precautionary quarantine

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has been placed under precautionary quarantine, as he was found to have come into contact with a confirmed case, earlier in the week. It concerns the Greek ambassador to Ankara, Michael-Christos Diamesis, who was in Athens for consultations and tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both he and his associates are being tested for Covid-19.

His schedule is cancelled until the end of the week. Thus, he will not meet with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukri, and will not attend the dinner in honor of the President of Egypt, Fatah Al-Sisi.

