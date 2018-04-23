Greek GDP primary surplus at 4.2%, EC Vice-President and ELSTAT say

Greece has achieved a 4.2% primary surplus of the GDP fo 2017, according to official data released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority. Earlier the EC Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis tweeted on his account: “Positive news on #Greece: new #Eurostat data show that Greece has again outperformed its fiscal targets. In 2017, the primary surplus in programme terms has reached 4.2% of GDP instead of 1.75% of GDP target. Good news in the view of the programme conclusion in August!”

Based on the data released, the over 4% figure exceeded the target of the current bailout programme which had been set at 1.75%. “The achievement of a primary surplus of 4% of GDP for 2017, according to the Greek Statistical Authority, demonstrates for one more year the credibility of financial management.”, the Greek Finance Ministry said in a statement.