Greek government appoints new National Security head

The Greek government has appointed Panagiotis Kontoleon as the successor of Yiannis Roubatis to the leadership of the National Intelligence Service (EYP), as announced by the PM’s office on Thursday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the outgoing EYP Director-General and thanked him for his services and for the official briefings he had as the leader of the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s office announced the complete restructuring of the National Security Services in order for the institution to meet the new challenges and threats facing the country.

The announcement said the government has decided for the creation of a position of National Security Advisor who will act as a liaison between the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Defence. Vice-Admiral Alexander Diakopoulos was chosen to occupy this sensitive post, as the announcement said.



The new Director-General of EYP is a respected executive in the field of security, who is held in high esteem abroad, especially in countries Greece has traditionally cooperated with.