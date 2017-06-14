Greek Health Minister Polakis receives 10-month prison sentence

Greek Alternate Minister of Health Pavlos Polakis received a suspended 10-month prison sentence for a case regarding the illegal construction of a jetty. Mr. Polakis had been charged in 2011 with building a jetty without a proper permit from the competent authorities in the municipality of Sfakia, Crete when he was acting Mayor. The Chania Court convicted him for violating the 2971/2001 law regarding the protection of seashores and beaches. The case had reached Greek parliament in April of last year with MPs voting on the motion to lift his immunity. In June of the same year 93 deputies of the Greek parliament voted for the lifting of his immunity, while 82 votes against it.