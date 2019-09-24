Greek hotel saves wedding of Brit named Thomas Cook despite operator’s collapse

Following an agonizing near-miss of their wedding day and half of invited friends and relatives stuck in England due to the collapse of tourism giant Thomas Cook, a 29-year-old British man by the name of Thomas Cook and his partner Amelia Binch will now enjoy their marriage ceremony at the island of Rhodes, as they had initially planned, ANA reports.

The story of Thomas Cook, from Hucknall in Nottingham, made European headlines after the Thomas Cook agency went bankrupt, but thanks to the initiative of Lindos Hotel Princess, where the couple stays, together with the head of the island’s travel agency, their dream will come true as they had planned it.

Their wedding was scheduled for Friday, September 27, and the couple had booked their wedding holiday package with none other than Thomas Cook, while almost half of the wedding guests, including the best man and over thirty friends and relatives, had also booked theirs via the same tour operator.

