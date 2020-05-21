Greek and Israeli Presidents say the countries will continue working closely together

The presidents of Greece and Israel celebrated the 30th anniversary of the start of full diplomatic relations

The presidents of Greece and Israel celebrated the 30th anniversary of the start of full diplomatic relations on Thursday by confirming the continuity of friendship and business ties of the two countries.

In a joint statement, Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and her Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin said they jointly celebrate “the past, present and future of our bilateral relations” and noted the particular sectors of collaboration between the two countries – economy, energy, tourism, defence, technology and culture, among others.

They also made particular mention of Greece and Israel’s tripartite collaboration with the Cyprus Republic, and the more active participation of the United States, in promoting jointly regional security, stability and growth.

source amna.gr