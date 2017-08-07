Greek laid back islands (PHOTOS)

Every Greek Island has its own personal characteristics. There are cosmopolitan as well as deserted Islands. Some have an intense night life, while others are calmer and more suitable for family holidays. There are those who offer a variety of exhilarating water sport activities, those that give off an artistic flair, as well as the ultimate ones for relaxing. Escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and visit the peaceful Greek Islands where you can enjoy the serene seascape, the hilly or not landscapes, the strong sunlight, the azure blue and rejuvenate yourself.

Ikaria Island is a place with rich mythological past and has connected its name with the mythical figure of Icarus. Sandy beaches, running waters, mountains and lush green hillsides compose the majestic relief of the island. Ikaria is also famous for its worldwide unique thermal springs because of their water composition. Moreover, the unparalleled local lifestyle with a unique work-rest schedule, the renowned festivals with traditional dances, the local manners and customs are just some features that will impress you.

Kythnos is very close to Attica but yet less crowded than the other islands of the Cyclades. The island’s harbour Merihas and capital Hora as well as Loutra and Dryopida villages are located in the Northernmost side of the island while the southernmost areas are in a large number uninhabited. The Cycladic Style is present all around; the classic use of the colours white and blue, the bare and arid hills, the stone walls and the scattered picturesque chapels will look amazing in your pictures. The small villages are filled with whitewashed houses, cobbled stone streets and alleys, churches and windmills. This under the radar island has preserved its natural beauties through the years and will satisfy your needs for relaxing holidays.

Alonissos is an island ideal for those who want to unwind; enjoy leisure walks surrounded by pine forests, olive groves and orchards, drink in the view of the rugged natural landscapes and the small scattered islands around the archipelago, swim and sunbathe in countless beautiful beaches with clear blue waters. The island is the most remote of the Northern Sporades island group, and plays host to the National Marine Park of Northern Sporades, a refuge for rare seabirds, dolphins and the Mediterranean monk seal monachus monachus. Enjoy the laid-back atmosphere of this serene island and mingle with the locals, who passionately preserve their customs and traditions.

Ithaca is worldwide famous as the home of Odysseus and symbolises discovery, fulfillment and return to the haven. The sentimental longing of Odysseus in returning home, the nostalgia, has granted a unique charm to this island. It is a quiet Greek island; its wild, rugged yet peaceful landscape compose a scenery you wouldn’t want to miss. Create your perfect holidays with a soothing poetic backdrop by visiting Ithaca with its traditional villages, white pebbly beaches, deep blue waters, hidden caves, lush sheltered bays, windswept headlands and archaeological treasures.

Patmos is known as a Holy Island for it is the place where Saint John wrote the Book of Revelation and is also a World Heritage Site by UNESCO since 1999. The island is ideal for nature lovers thanks to its lace-like coastline, sheer cliffs and volcanic soil. Experience the island’s rich history and enjoy your laid-back, off-the-beaten-track holiday on Patmos Island.

