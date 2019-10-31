Greek Ministry falls victim of cyber-attack

The virus is reportedly new and cannot be neutralised

The General Secretariat for Sport in Greece came under an unprecedented cyber-attack, as the sports authority stated in a press release.

The attack is believed to be the result of a new virus in Greece called Sudikobi, which reportedly has no decryption key.

The Cybercrime Prosecution and the National Intelligence Services (EYP) have taken control of the investigations at the request of the leadership. Despite the probe, cyber experts say it is not possible to pinpoint the source of the attack.

According to the same press release, files may be lost in the attack, and it is necessary to upgrade “security standards in public service networks”.