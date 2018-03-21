Greek model has her Instagram account hacked by Turkish nationalists

Greek model Dimitra Alexandrakis fell victim of Turkish nationalist hackers, as she was unable to access her Instagram account. The brunette beauty became the fifth female celebrity from Greek showbiz to be hacked after Despina Kambouri, Konnie Metaxa, Josephine, Evangelia Aravani. Dimitra’s profile photo was replaced by a photo of the founder of the modern Turkish state, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. The model reacted immediately by publishing a photo on a professional social media account informing everyone that her account had been hacked by Turkish nationalists. “The profile @ dimitraalexandraki1 has been hacked by Turkish nationalists! I have spoken to the police. I will get it back in 2 days! Share this if you can! Thank you very much”.