Greek Olympian Pyrros Dimas’ wife dies after long struggle with cancer

Tragedy has struck the family of the Greek Olympian former weight-lifter Pyrros Dimas who lost his wife Anastasia to cancer.

Anastasia Dima had been fighting brain cancer in the last three years.

She is survived by her four children she had with the Greek Olympian, Eleni, Victor, Maria and Nicolas.

After Pyrros Dimas retired as an athlete he got into politics and he was elected a member of Parliament a position he left when his wife was diagnosed with cancer.

After her condition was stabilized, he accepted the offer of the US Weight-Lifting Federation to be its technical manager.

Only last year he had also lost his father who suffered a heart attack while he was in his hometown of Himara.